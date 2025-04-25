New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raja Iqbal Singh was elected as Delhi's new Mayor on Friday. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotting the election and the Congress reduced to a marginal presence, the BJP secured a comfortable victory, bagging 133 votes.

BJP councillors celebrated inside the house following Raja Iqbal Singh's election as Delhi's new Mayor.

Singh, after becoming Mayor, vowed to improve Delhi's sanitation system and remove the mountains of garbage.

"The main goal will be to improve the sanitation system of Delhi, remove the mountains of garbage, solve the problem of waterlogging and provide all the basic and essential facilities to the people of Delhi. We will all work together with full dedication and hard work," Singh said.

Speaking to media persons after being elected as Delhi's new Mayor, BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh said, "...I thank everyone and the people of Delhi because of whom I got the opportunity to work for the public service. I will work for the development of Delhi... We will clean the streets and drains of Delhi... We will ensure that there is no waterlogging in Delhi... No development work was done in MCD for 2.5 years and in Delhi for 10 years..."

Notably, three civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), were re-unified into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Earlier, AAP leader Shelly Oberoi, who was the former Mayor, said, "Now, the BJP has a triple-engine government in Delhi--with control over the Centre, the State, and now a majority in the MCD. We expect the BJP to fulfil all its promises to the people and not make any excuses. The Aam Aadmi Party will play the role of a constructive opposition and will hold the BJP accountable. The MCD officials are now under pressure of the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor. It's time for the BJP to take full charge of Delhi. We will be watching to see how effectively they work for the people and how sincerely they deliver on their promises." (ANI)

