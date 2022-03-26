Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ritu Khanduri was elected as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday, becoming the first woman Speaker of the state Assembly.

Kanduri was elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10.

Also Read | Efforts on for Free Water Supply. Free Water, Free Power, Health, Transport, Education … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Khanduri and said that under her leadership, the state Assembly would create "new history".

"I want to congratulate Ritu Khanduri for being elected as the first woman speaker of the state Assembly. She will run the House well and our Assembly will create new history under her leadership," Dhami told ANI. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: 37-Year-Old Tribal Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murdering Widow in Palghar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)