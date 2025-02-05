New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rohini assembly seat Vijender Gupta on Wednesday cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly polls.

After casting his vote, Gupta told ANI, "I request the voters to use their right to vote. This is the festival of democracy. There is a magic button in your hands... Please cast your vote to build a better Delhi for your children."

Vijender Gupta, a BJP incumbent MLA was the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He won the seat two times in the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Gupta is in the electoral fray against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. Congress has fielded Sumesh Gupta from the seat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Delhi voters to actively participate in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections and also urged voters to exercise their right to vote first, and then celebrate the momentous occasion with well-deserved refreshments.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, "In today's Delhi Assembly elections, votes will be cast for all seats. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and make sure to cast their valuable vote."

He further extended special wishes to young voters, adding, "I extend my special wishes to all the young friends who are voting for the first time. Remember--first vote, then refreshments!"

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

