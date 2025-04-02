Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that party workers are the "backbone" of the BJP, crediting their dedication for the party's third consecutive term in the state.

Speaking on the first day of a two-day BJP workshop in Samalkha, Panipat, Saini highlighted the government's achievements and acknowledged the pivotal role of party workers in strengthening the organisation.

Addressing BJP district presidents, district in-charges, and other office-bearers, he said the party's foundation rests on the loyalty and hard work of its workers.

He said that BJP has reached this position today due to the active role of its workers and their dedication.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli presided over the programme, which was attended by the party's national vice president Saudan Singh, senior leader and Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia, and several state ministers.

Saini said all BJP workers operate at the grassroots level and workshops provide them with an opportunity to engage with new projects and ideas.

Expressing confidence in the district presidents and in-charges, he said they would gain experience and skills from the workshop, enabling them to connect with people and raise awareness about the party's policies and programmes.

According to a party statement, the chief minister praised workers for their efforts in elections, saying their hard work helped BJP retain power for the third consecutive term.

He said after the BJP's victory in the October 2024 Assembly polls, the party's recent success in the municipal elections reflected the people's support for its policies.

He described the “triple-engine” government in the state as accelerating development threefold under the ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana' vision.

Saini said workers act as a bridge between the government and the public, ensuring that policies and achievements reach the people.

He asserted that the BJP government in Haryana had taken several pro-people decisions, earning praise from the party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Under Modi's leadership, India is making global strides, with rapid development taking place in the country and the state, he said.

Highlighting BJP's initiatives over the past decade, Saini said government jobs in Haryana were provided on merit and through a transparent process.

He assured that all promises made in the BJP's election manifesto would be fulfilled within the government's five-year term.

During the Congress regime, villages received electricity for only 5 to 6 hours a day, but the BJP government has ensured 24-hour power supply, he claimed.

"Our government has worked to provide 24-hours electricity," he said.

Saini also said the BJP government purchases 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP) and is committed to making farmers prosperous.

