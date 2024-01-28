Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar slammed CM Bhagwant Mann government and wrote a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding a probe into sexual exploitation of a woman allegation on a state minister.

Jakhar pointed out that the allegations are grave, involving moral turpitude, and thus, he stressed the importance of a timely and unbiased investigation.

"I fool constrained to write to you to highlight the present instance of allegations against yet another sitting Minister of the Incumbent Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. These allegations are serious and involve transgressions on account of moral turpitude and therefore warrant an unbound and impartial investigation," Jakhar said in his letter to the Governor.

"That Bhagwant Mann regime arrogant and dismissive of any criticism has lost all public faith to conduct a fair probe is an open secret. Even in the earlier case of seemingly similar and distasteful allegations which included sexual misconduct with a minor boy against a Cabinet Minister, the Chief Minister had given him a clean chit immediately without any probe into the matter thereby putting all due legal and administrative processes on the back burner," he added.

The BJP Punjab chief further said that there is genuine apprehension that even in this case, the state will misuse its power to muzzle the voice of the victim.

"The fate of that case in which the state government, administration and some police officers colluded to pressurise and coerce the victim with dire consequences forcing him to retract, raises trod genuine apprehension that even in this case the state led by its Chief Minister, will misuse its power to muzzle the voice of the victim," Jakhar said. (ANI)

