Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of posting a fake video over an assault on a Bengali-speaking woman and her child, which he claims is misleading and inappropriate.

He emphasised that no one, including Mamata Banerjee, is above the law and that she must be held accountable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Adhikari alleged that Mamata Banerjee has not retracted her misleading post, despite calls for action from the Delhi Police.

"Mamata Banerjee, as the administrative head of West Bengal and a senior politician, has irresponsibly shared a fabricated video. No one is above the law, and she must be held accountable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Despite demands from the Delhi Police, she has not withdrawn her misleading post," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police dismissed the allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about a Bengali-speaking woman and her child being assaulted by Delhi Police officials, calling the viral video "fabricated" and "baseless."

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi) Abhishek Dhania said, "West Bengal CM posted on 'X' that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by the Delhi Police. Right after receiving the information, we initiated the inquiry and discovered that the lady's name is Sanjanu Parveen... During the interrogation, she said that on 26th July, around 10:30 pm, four policemen who were in their civil clothes came to their house and took them away to a secluded area where they beat them up and demanded Rs. 25,000 from them, which they gave them."

The DCP stated that after a thorough investigation, the allegation posed by the lady was baseless.

"Understanding the seriousness of the situation, we have formed multiple teams since last night. Based on technical and local intelligence, as well as CCTV footage, we have gathered various evidence. Based on that evidence, we found out that the whole story told by this lady is baseless," he said.

"During the interrogation, she mentioned that her relative, who lives in the Malda district of West Bengal, is a political worker, and on his request, she made this baseless video and shared it with him. Later, he circulated the video in the local media... After a thorough investigation and inquiry, we have concluded that the entire video is baseless and fabricated. This video has been deliberately circulated on social media to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police. Further investigation is still going on," DCP Dhania added. (ANI)

