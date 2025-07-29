Mumbai, July 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 29, holding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Shah claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to declare a ceasefire during the 1948 war with Pakistan was a "Himalayan blunder" that continues to impact India's territorial integrity. “If Pakistan-occupied Kashmir exists today, it’s because Jawaharlal Nehru called a ceasefire,” Shah said, asserting that Indian forces were in a decisive position and were close to reclaiming the entire region when Nehru halted the military operation and took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Lashes Out at Congress on ‘Homegrown Terrorists’ Remark, Says ‘Whom Do You Want to Save?’.

Were Indian Army at Decisive Position During 1948 India-Pakistan War?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: “Yesterday, people were asking—if we were in such a strong position, why didn’t we go to war? War has serious consequences, and the decision must be well thought out. But let’s recall our own history— 👉 In 1948, Indian forces were in a decisive… pic.twitter.com/9bkIhkAFTT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 29, 2025

Amit Shah Blames India's First PM Jawaharlal Nehru for PoK

Shah argued that the crisis should have been handled by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who, according to him, opposed the ceasefire. He also criticised the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, claiming it gave away 80% of river waters to Pakistan despite India holding the upper hand. Labelling Partition itself as a "mistake of Congress," Shah said, “Pakistan was created because Congress accepted Partition.”

Congress Counters Amit Shah’s Claims

However, Amit Shah's claims were met with sharp rebuttal from Congress leader Pawan Khera. "Dear @AmitShah, before you embarrass the country, your party and yourself, please read Sardar Patel’s views on the 1948 war with Pakistan (sic)," Khera wrote on X, before sharing a letter of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Gopalaswami Iyengar, who had served as the Prime Minister of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. ‘No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone’: EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

Pawan Khera Shares Letter of Sardar Patel to Gopalaswami Iyengar

Dear @AmitShah, before you embarrass the country, your party and yourself, please read Sardar Patel’s views on the 1948 war with Pakistan: Letter of Patel to Gopalaswami Iyengar Dehra Dun 4 June 1948 We have not met since you left for the UNO, and after your return I was told… pic.twitter.com/XmHK6VYZzg — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 29, 2025

Khera pointed out the 3rd point in the letter dated 4 June 1948. "Please see point no. 3 in the above letter of Patel to Gopalaswamy Iynger who moved Article 370 in the Constituent Assembly for granting special status to Kashmir," Khera further wrote.

