India News | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Appeals for Extending Central Forces' Presence in West Bengal After Election

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, approached the Governor and top state officials on Monday to request the extension of central forces' deployment beyond the Model Code of Conduct period.

Citing the need to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold democratic values, he urged officials to extend the deployment by three months to ensure public safety and protect constitutional integrity.

"I will submit a letter to the Governor of West Bengal as well as the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of West Bengal government that central forces should stay here after the completion of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) for the next three months because last experience was horrible as post-poll violence happened here... For that reason, our demand is very simple that the central forces should stay here to save the common people and voters for the greater interest of the Constitution and democracy," he said.

On his meeting with the special police observer, Suvendu said, "It was a courtesy call and we raised some important issues, especially the post-poll violence order passed by the high court, the NHRC report and the 2023 panchayat election experience."

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lists out the dos and don'ts regarding general conduct, meetings, processions, the conduct of parties and their candidates on polling day, polling booths, observers, party in power and guidelines on election manifestos.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

