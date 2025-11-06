Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, appealed to voters across the state to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote as polling began in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "I am also going to cast my vote. Everyone in Bihar has the opportunity to cast their votes. I appeal to every Bihari to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. Voting has started peacefully, I thank the Election Commission."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting: From Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary to Vijay Kumar Sinha, Key Leaders to Watch Out for in First Phase.

Before casting his vote, Sinha also offered prayers at his residence.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway.

Also Read | 'Spiritual Curse' Scam in Pune: Couple Duped of INR 14 Crore by Woman Claiming Divine Powers to Heal Their Daughters.

In the Lakhisarai constituency, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has represented the seat since 2010 and served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory. He leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha, has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade.

He is challenged by Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar and new faces from non-political backgrounds, particularly Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar, both of whom aim to harness anti-incumbency sentiment and address local employment and mining issues.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party, Janshakti Janta Dal, after his exit from RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh, and this could alter the dynamics in Raghopur.

Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from the Mahua constituency.

Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar, and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.

Mokama constituency has been in the headlines after the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Known for clashes between strongmen or 'bahubalis', Mokama will witness a contest between JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case, and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold, but Nand Kishore Yadav, the Speaker in the outgoing assembly, is not in the fray this time. The contest for the seat is between relatively new faces. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar aka Ratnesh Khushwaha, and Congress has given a ticket to Shashant Shekhar.

In Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, and she is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra. Maithili Thakur, 25, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected. There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.

Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.

Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML). There will be a friendly fight for a few seats among Mahagathbandhan constituents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)