New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a factory near Moti Nagar police station in west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted late on Sunday night, has been brought under control and there are no reports of any injuries so far, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

Also Read | Delhi: Mentally Ill Ex-DRDO Employee Jumps to Death in Front of Moving Train at Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station.

The fire services received a call about the blaze at 11.40 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The reason behind the blaze is being ascertained.

Also Read | World Radio Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets All Radio Listeners, Says 'It Is an Amazing Medium To Connect People'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)