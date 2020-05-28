India News | BMC's Revised Guidelines for COVID-19 Testing: Pregnant Women Likely to Deliver in Next 5 Days to Be Tested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued revised testing guidelines for COVID19 stating that COVID test is not mandatory for emergency surgery, while mandatory for pregnant women (even asymptomatic) who are likely to deliver in next five days.

In a circular Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai stated that in view of the increasing number of cases in Mumbai and in order to make COVID testing facility available to all symptomatic suspects, MCGM has made all efforts to reach out to all symptomatic patients so that timely shifting of the positive patients to respective facilities will be possible in no time in order to avoid the spread of the disease.

"MCGM resolves to ramp up testing of symptomatic cases to contain the virus effectively and efficiently. Currently, the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra have revised the discharge policy as per the categorization of patients," the statement read.

In view of all the above references, the MCGM, by superseding all the earlier circulars/guidelines, issues comprehensive guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

Testing guidelines for general citizens: Testing to be undertaken of the general citizens falling under following categories--All symptomatic persons (fever, cough, difficulty in breathing) within 14 days of international travel, all symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases, all symptomatic health care workers, all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, pregnant women residing in clusters/containment area or in large migration gatherings/evacuees centre from hotspot districts presenting in labour or likely to deliver in next five days should be tested even if asymptomatic.

All symptomatic patients identified in: SARI clinics, fever clinics, OPD in hospitals.

Only if there is a strong suspicion of COVID-19 in persons requiring elective surgery or surgery which can wait for 48 hours, the doctor can ask for COVID-19 test. No emergency surgeries should be denied to the patient for want of COVID-19 test.

For patients or regular haemodialysis, test for COVID-19 should not be asked as a routine before every procedure and only if there is a strong suspicion, the person requiring dialysis is afflicted with COVID-19, then COVID-19 test may be prescribed and such patients, both suspected and positive COVID-19, should be referred to dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

