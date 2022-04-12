A visual from a polling station during voting for Bochaha by-poll on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Voting is underway for the Bochaha Assembly constituency by-poll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

Over 2.9 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates by exercising their franchise across 350 polling booths.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced it will contest the by-election from the Bochaha Assembly constituency which was earlier held by its ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani, and announced former MLA Baby Kumari's name as its official candidate.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given the ticket to Amar Paswan, who is the son of Musafir Paswan, VIP has fielded Geeta Devi, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram. Congress and four independent candidates are also in the fray among others.

In 2020, the seat went to VIP under the seat-sharing agreement among the four constituents of the NDA. Musafir Paswan had emerged the winner and the seat fell vacant after his death in last November.

The counting of votes will take place on April 16. (ANI)

