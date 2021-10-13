Noida, Oct 13 (PTI) The multi-modal transport (MMT) and logistics hub coming up in western Uttar Pradesh would cut down the transportation time for raw material and finished goods to places like Mumbai and Kolkata from five days to less than two days, officials said Wednesday.

The project is planned in over 450 acres in Bodaki in Greater Noida and also expected to generate employment opportunities for one lakh people, the officials said.

Speaking at the unveiling of Gati Shakti master plan for development on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the Bodaki project, being built collaboratively by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the Central government.

The prime minister also lauded the whole Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC IITGNL) which is aimed at providing “plug and play” infrastructure of industries, the GNIDA said.

“The project has a multi-modal transport and a logistics hub on 478 hectares of land in seven villages around Bodaki. The approval of the Centre has been received on both these projects. So far about 85 per cent of the land has been received,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

“Under the multimodal transport hub, railway terminal, inter-state and local bus stand and metro connectivity will be developed near Bodaki. After the construction of the rail terminal, most of the trains going to the East will run from here,” it said.

Efforts are also being made to make these three facilities of transport (railway station, bus stand and metro station) more accessible for the passengers, the GNIDA said.

Earlier GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, who is also the MD of the IITGNL, gave a detailed presentation on the project to the prime minister during the virtual meeting in which senior officers and Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana of the Uttar Pradesh government also participated.

“With the creation of a logistics hub, the transportation of raw materials and finished goods will become easier for the industries located in western Uttar Pradesh,” the GNIDA said.

“Considering the need of the industries of Noida, Greater Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway, this project is very important. It takes four to five days for goods to move from here to places like Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata etc, but after this project is completed, the goods will be able to reach any corner of the country in one and a half days,” it claimed.

The GNIDA said the logistics hub will also be connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Dadri.

“Warehouses will also be built in the logistics hub. Once the work starts, the project will be ready in about three years,” it said, adding the project would generate one lakh employment opportunities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)