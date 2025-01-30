Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday said that the bodies of four people who were killed in the stampede at Mahakumbh will be brought to the state this evening. He said that senior officers are coordinating the effort.

"IPS officer Hariram Shankar is coordinating the movement of mortal remains of four people from Kumbh Mela, moving in two ambulances towards Delhi. Special DC, Harsha from Belagavi is reaching Delhi. Both will ensure and also fly with the mortal remains to reach Belagavi this evening," Gowda told ANI.

"Embalming will be done in Delhi. The 3:20 pm IndiGo flight for the mortal remains and four accompanying family members and officers has also been arranged by the Government of Karnataka. As of now, there is no report of any other injured or hospitalised. However, if directed, the Nodal Officer of Govt of Karnataka, Harshal Boyar, has been asked to take all measures necessary to find out if there are any more injured in any of the hospitals," he added.

At least four devotees from Belagavi died in the stampede, confirmed Karnataka Police on Wednesday.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed condolences on the tragic stampede incident, that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 30 and injuring several others.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna addressed the press and said that 25 bodies have been identified while the rest are yet to be identified. "A total of 30 people have died unfortunately in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Twenty-five bodies have been identified and the rest five are yet to be identified," he added.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college. (ANI)

