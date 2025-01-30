Jaipur, January 30: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RAS) Prelims 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The exam will consist of objective-type questions and carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get an additional 10 minutes to complete the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet.

RPSC Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

To ensure smooth access, candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Locate and click the RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card link on the homepage. A new page will open; enter your credentials and click Submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and contact the RPSC helpline for any discrepancies. For more updates and detailed instructions, visit the official RPSC website.

