Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) The bodies of two brothers, who had gone missing a day ago, were recovered in Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday, police said.

According to a top police officer, the prime accused in the case, who is related to the victims, has been detained and the murder weapon has also been seized.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 40-Year-Old Government School Teacher Held for 'Molesting' Minor Girl in Ramgarh District.

"Reference to the murder of two young boys in Tangla, Udalguri — the accused, who is related to the victims, has been detained by police, and the weapon of offence has been seized. Evidence is being collected per procedure," Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said in a post on X.

He added that the details about the incident and progress of investigation will be shared by the inspector general of police, Bodoland Territorial Region, and superintendent of police, Udalguri.

Also Read | Unique Wedding Ceremony in Chhattisgarh: Couple Takes Oath on Indian Constitution Instead of Traditional Rituals.

Another police official said the two victims, Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were reported missing since Friday.

"Students of classes 5 and 6 of a local school in Tangla, they went missing while going to school on Friday. Their bodies were recovered this morning," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)