Raipur, December 21: A couple from Chhattisgarh's Kapu village has made headlines with their unconventional wedding, choosing to take an oath on the Indian Constitution instead of following traditional rituals. Their decision, rooted in greater faith in constitutional principles over customary practices, has drawn widespread attention and praise, including from members of their community. The couple tied the knot on December 18, forgoing rituals like ‘Sath pheras’ and ‘Band Baaja,’ showcasing their unique commitment to progressive values.

According to a report by News18, Pratima Lahre and Eman Lahre, a couple from Chhattisgarh's Kapu village, chose to forgo traditional wedding customs, opting instead to marry without the customary 'sindoor' rites or the 'mangal sutra' ceremony.

Opting for a unique approach, the couple decided to take an oath inspired by the Indian Constitution, committing to support each other for life. They made this vow in front of a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Following this, they exchanged garlands and circled the statue of Dr. Ambedkar, symbolizing their union.

Eman Lahore, the groom, explained that the decision to take an oath on the Constitution was to minimize extravagant wedding costs. “This approach cuts down on unnecessary expenses. We chose to marry with our families' consent and without lavish rituals,” Lahre told the Times of India. The wedding has sparked conversations in the state, with many praising it as a "meaningful approach to marriage" and suggesting it could inspire others. Both the couple’s families and community members have congratulated them, offering their blessings for the new union.

