Gopeshwar (U'khand), Jul 7 (PTI) A woman and her brother-in-law who had been missing for the last few days were found hanging from a tree in a forest near their village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Thursday.

Village women who had gone to the forest to gather twigs found the bodies of Mamta (26) and her brother-in-law Kunwar (27) late Wednesday evening, revenue officer Rakesh Deoli said.

Also Read | Persistent Flash Flood Threat Till 2330 IST of 7th July: Moderate Threat over Few … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The duo, residents of Pranmati village in Nanda Nagar block, had been missing since July 4, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)