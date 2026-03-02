Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 2 (ANI): The stock markets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai will remain closed for two days -- Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a news report by Gulf News.

The Capital Market Authority announced that the country's stock markets, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, will be closed on the specified dates.

The authority said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory and supervisory mandate and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

It added that it will continue to closely monitor regional developments, assess the situation on an ongoing basis, and take any additional measures as required in light of evolving circumstances.

The Capital Market Authority also urged all stakeholders to follow its official communication channels, as well as those of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, for further updates.

The move comes amid heightened regional tensions following escalating military confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The situation has seen a series of retaliatory strikes and security incidents affecting several countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

According to the report, these developments have prompted precautionary measures across key sectors in the region. Authorities have acted to safeguard stability, ensure the continuity of essential services and protect financial and economic systems.

The temporary suspension of trading reflects the seriousness of the regional situation, as regulators seek to maintain market stability during a period of uncertainty. Officials indicated that further steps may be taken depending on how the situation evolves.

Market participants have been advised to remain attentive to official announcements and rely on verified sources for updates regarding the reopening of exchanges and any additional regulatory measures. (ANI)

