Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Bodies of two uniformed Maoist cadres including a female cadre were recovered after an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Kondagaon district, informed Sundarraj P, the Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range on Tuesday.

Several Maoist cadres have also been injured.

Based on information about the presence of North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination committee CPI Maoist cadres, along with the Rajpur-Bhandarpal-Timnar jungles, a search operation was launched on Monday (May 31) along the Kondagaon-Kanker interdistrict border region.

Sundarraj informed that the exchange of fire took place between the Maoist cadres and the Kondagaon DRG near the Bhandarpal jungle on Tuesday.

"The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour, and later during the search operation, two uniformed Maoist dead bodies, including a female cadre, were recovered from the spot," he added.

One SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, and three 12 bore rifles, along with huge quantities of camping and explosive materials have been recovered from the place of encounter.

Siddharth Tiwari, the Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon said, "It is believed that few more Naxal cadres could have been injured in the action. Search in the nearby area is being conducted to apprehend the Naxals who have fled from the spot during the action."

Sundarraj P also mentioned that in the last couple of days, a series of search operations were being conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG) troops from Amabeda, Iragaon, Dhanora, and Kanker to apprehend the North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination committee CPI Maoist cadres moving around Kondagaon-Kanker inter-district border area. (ANI)

