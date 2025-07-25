Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Bodies of two young men were found hanging in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

In the first case, the body of Abhishek (22), who had been missing since Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree at Khusropur village under the Charthawal police station limits.

Also Read | India and Maldives Sign Several MoUs During PM Narendra Modi's Visit, Agree on Free Trade Agreement Terms of Reference (See Pics).

Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

In the second incident, Mohit Kumar (28) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Kashiram Colony under the Civil Lines police station.

Also Read | 'Mere Friendship With Girl Doesn't Give Man Right To Have Sex Without Consent': Delhi High Court Dismisses Man's Bail Plea Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor.

According to Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav, preliminary investigation suggests that Mohit took his life following a domestic dispute with his wife Suman.

Locals told police that an argument had taken place earlier, after which Suman left for work. Mohit allegedly took the extreme step soon after, the officer said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)