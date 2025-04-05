Gwalior, Apr 5 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and a man were found in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Saturday, police said.

The bodies were retrieved from Sagar pond in the Bahodapur area, an official said.

The family members of the two deceased had filed missing complaints at two different police stations recently, Bahodapur police station assistant sub-inspector Dalveer Singh told reporters.

The woman has been identified as Sadhna Singh (50) and the man as Rakesh Mahaur (48).

Investigations are underway, he added.

