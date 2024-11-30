Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

During the meeting held on Friday, Pramod Boro highlighted the active and spirited participation of the youth from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in recruitment rallies and other initiatives organized by the Indian Armed Forces.

Further, the BTC Chief submitted a memorandum to the Defence Minister, proposing the creation of a special regiment named the "Territorial Army Home and Hearth Battalion" for BTR.

He stated that this initiative would offer a dedicated platform for the region's youth to join the defence forces and contribute to the nation's security.

"The proposal aims to inspire greater participation while fostering a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among the youth of BTR," Pramod Boro said.

The Defence Minister appreciated the commitment of the BTR government to encouraging the region's youth and assured due consideration of the proposal.

The meeting marks a significant step toward fostering the region's integration with national defence initiatives. (ANI)

