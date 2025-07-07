Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, highlighted the remarkable progress in peace and development since the signing of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

Boro said that decades of violence, unrest, and movements involving various groups and communities had marred the region for years.

"Decades after decades, Bodoland witnessed violence, killings, unrest, and so many movements of different groups and communities. It was a long-time prayer and wish of the people that the transformation should happen in Bodoland," he said

The 2020 Accord, signed between the Central Government, the Assam Government, and various Bodo groups, marked a turning point for the region.

"So, after 2020 Accord, the people of Bodoland could think about sustainable peace, growth and development. We came to power to run the Council. The people have given us the opportunity in 2020...It was our focus to sustain the peace. It was our focus to regain the lost trust, happiness from people...," he added.

He emphasised the unity and inclusivity that is now taking root in the region and said, "Now, the result is coming that 26 communities are coming together...I hope this kind of initiative and transformation will bring another dawn in Bodoland where we can see development everywhere..."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action', an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under Bodoland Happiness Mission at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma also launched BTR Communication Bridge, A Practical Resource of 1001 words and 1001 sentences in 18 languages of the region, Transforming Bodoland- a journey of change in BTR, Lookin' Within: My Reflections, authored by Pramod Boro, and Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission (2024-25).

CM Sarma, on the occasion, also conferred the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who have contributed immensely tin enriching the folk cultures in the BTR. The Chief Minister hailed the Bodoland Happiness Mission and said that the mission is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years.

He stated that the Bodoland Happiness Mission launched in the BTR has been highly successful in promoting happiness in the BTR areas. Giving a contrasting situation that has existed in the Bodoland areas since 1968, which witnessed violence, turmoil and more, CM Sarma said that the demand for self-determination of the Bodo people and the associated fear psychosis generated among the people belonging to other communities living in the areas made Bodoland one of the most disturbed areas. (ANI)

