Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 28 (PTI) The body of a 21-year- old student was found on a roadside in Odisha's Jajpur, following which her boyfriend was detained on Thursday evening, police said.

The body of the woman, a student of a university in Bhubaneswar, was found near Mulapala Chhak in the Kuakhia police station area on Wednesday, they said.

She was a native of Mayurbhanj and told her family on Tuesday that she was returning home from Bhubaneswar, police said.

Her body was later found in Jajpur, which is in between Bhubaneswar and Mayurbhanj, they said.

Jajpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR said that two persons were seen on CCTV footage carrying the body on a red scooter and "dumping" it.

"Both the accused are identified and raids are underway to nab them," he said.

The woman's father alleged that he suspects the involvement of a youth with whom she was in a relationship.

Based on the allegation, police detained the youth after a raid in the Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar.

He has been taken to the Airfield police station for interrogation, said a police officer of Jajpur.

Police said they are also examining the woman's call details record.

In her last WhatsApp chat with her brother on Tuesday, she had said that she was with a friend.

