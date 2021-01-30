Lalitpur, Jan 30: The body of a six-year-old boy, missing for last two days, was found in an agricultural field in Davni village under Jakhlon Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

Ansh was playing outside his home on Thursday morning when he went missing, Circle Officer (city) Keshavnath said, adding that the body was recovered on Friday. Budaun Gangrape-Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh Police To File Application in Fast-Track Court.

The boy was hit on the face and head with a heavy object and the body was hidden in the field, the CO said. A couple living in the neighbourhood has been detained for questioning, he added.

However, the victim's father alleged that the couple killed his son while performing an occult ritual. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, police said.

