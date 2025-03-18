Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) The body of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi, who went missing on March 10, was recovered in Bilapsur district on Tuesday, with officials saying the cause of death would be confirmed after post-mortem.

Some fishermen spotted the body in the water near Dhanipakhar in Bhakra Dam Shahtalai on Monday evening and informed police the next day. Local said that an identity card was recovered from a pocket, revealing that it is the missing engineer, locals said.

Initial photographs of the body suggest that it is Vimal Negi, however, a post-mortem report will follow the official confirmation. An official said that a Forensic team from Mandi and police is doing the verification.

According to officials, police have questioned some people in connection with Negi's disappearance.

Earlier in the day, the leader of opposition had raised the issue of the chief engineer going missing in the house, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh saying that Negi's family had met him and that he had asked the Director General of Police to launch a thorough investigation.

On Monday, Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi had demanded a high level probe in the matter.

Negi's family had claimed that he was dealing with stress and was also facing pressure and a non-conducive environment at the workplace.

They had also said that Negi was last seen in Bilaspur district from where he went missing on March 10. His wife had further urged an enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu has expressed his condolences and said that Vimal Negi's dedicated services to the state will always be remembered.

In an official statement, he said that the engineer was an outstanding and upright officer and acknowledged his contributions to the power sector and lauded his professional commitment.

Sukhu said that state government is with the bereaved family members, the statement added.

