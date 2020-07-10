Muzaffarnagar, Jul 10 (PTI) The body of a veterinary doctor, who had gone missing on Monday, was found in a pond in the Kotwali area of Shamli district on Friday, police said.

Some people spotted the body floating in the pond and informed police, they said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

The family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and demanded a probe into the incident, they said.

