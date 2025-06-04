New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): An IIT Delhi student was found dead in the college's hostel premises in New Delhi, on Wednesday, according to the police..

A call was received at Kishangarh Police Station regarding a student not opening the door of a hostel room in IIT Delhi, the police officials immediately reached the incident spot. On reaching the room, it was found that the door was locked from inside. Fire service personnel also reached the location, and upon their assistance, the door was forcibly opened.

Upon entering the room, a male student, was found lying on the bed in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on the spot by IIT Doctors.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was a 2nd-year student of Biomechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi, according to the police.

As per preliminary information, the deceased went back to his room after having dinner on Monday. On Tuesday, he was not seen or contacted by any of his fellow students, which raised suspicion. Consequently, the matter was reported to the security staff who informed the police.

There were no visible external injuries found on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor.

The Crime Team and Forensic Team were called at the spot for further investigation and examination.

After the necessary legal and procedural formalities, the dead body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

