Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) A terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early this month, was found dead on Friday, officials said.

While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Reasi district on August five. The injured terrorist was not traced after the encounter.

Also Read | Acid Attack on Dog in Mumbai: Woman Throws Acid on ‘Brownie’ in Residential Society in Malad for Harassing Cats, Caretaker Says Attack Left Canine Handicapped; Accused Booked.

"The body of second terrorist injured in encounter at Khawas found by special operation group (SoG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Singh said grenades and magazines were also found at the spot.

Also Read | Hyderabad Flyover Accident: Woman Falls From Flyover, Dies After Motorcycle Hits Protection Wall in Hitec City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)