Mumbai, August 18: The Mumbai police recently booked a 35-year-old woman for allegedly throwing acid on a dog in Malad. The police registered an FIR against the woman after Balasaheb Tukaram Bhagat (53), the dog's caretaker, lodged a complaint against her. Police officials said the woman injured the dog living in her society after she threw acid on the canine. In his complaint, Bhagat alleged that the woman threw acid on the dog as she believed that the canine was harassing cats.

According to a Mid-day report, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 16. An officer said the incident occurred at Swapnapurti Society in Malad's Malwani. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the society. The woman, identified as Sabista Suhail Ansari, is also a member of the same society. The dog has been identified as "Brownie". Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Dog on Versova Beach, Gets Caught Red-Handed by Animal Feeder; Arrested for Having Unnatural Sex.

Woman Throws Acid on Dog

Cops said that the dog has been living in the Malad society for many years while Bhagat has been looking after the canine. A police officer said that on Wednesday, Ansari allegedly threw acid on Brownie while the dog was sleeping inside the society's premises. "He could be seen running frantically after the attack," the officer added. Later in the day, Bhagat found Brownie injured with burned skin and immediately rushed the canine to a hospital.

After returning back, he scanned CCTV cameras of the society, where he found Ansari reportedly throwing the substance on the dog, thereby causing him to burn injuries. Bhagat alerted the cops and lodged a complaint against Ansari. While the dog received timely treatment, Bhagat told cops that the acid attack had left the canine handicapped. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Seen Roaming on Sets of Studio at Film City in Goregaon, Partially Eaten Carcass of Dog Found.

"We have registered an FIR against Ansari for allegedly throwing acid on the dog and seriously injuring it," Chimaji Adhav, senior inspector of Malwani police station, said.

