New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Boeing India on Friday thanked the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its partnership and said that it has completed the delivery of AH64E-Apache and Chinook helicopters to the IAF.

"The final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters were handed over to the IAF at Air Force Station, Hindan. Earlier in March, Boeing handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF," Boeing India said.

"Customer centricity, commitment to the modernization and mission-readiness of India's defence forces are key values to our partnership with India. With this delivery of military helicopters, we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India's defence forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs," Surendra Ahuja, managing director, Boeing Defence India said.

The company further said that Boeing's joint venture in Hyderabad, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has been producing aero-structures for the AH-64 Apache helicopter for both US Army and international customers. TBAL marks a major step towards the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defense in India.

Boeing's suppliers in India are manufacturing critical systems and components for the Chinooks, including the crown and tailcone assembly by Tata Advanced Systems and the ramp and aft pylon by Dynamatic Technologies. Boeing today works with over 200 suppliers and partners in the country in support of "Make in India" and "Skill India."

The Indian Ministry of Defence finalized its order with Boeing for the production, training, and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters in September 2015. Earlier this year, India and the U.S. signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi. (ANI)

