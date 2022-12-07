Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the stepbrother of slain Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in connection with the massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Altogether 10 people died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were firebombed by assailants after the murder of Sheikh on the night of March 21 this year.

Also Read | Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 at results.eci.gov.in: How To Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

Sheikh's stepbrother, who was absconding since the massacre, was arrested by CBI sleuths from his hideout near the West Bengal-Jharkhand border on Tuesday evening.

"We were looking for this person for a long time. We are interrogating him. We have evidence of his involvement in the killings," the officer told PTI.

Also Read | Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, By-Elections Results 2022: EC Reviews Preparations for Counting of Votes Tomorrow.

A total of 14 people have so been arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the massacre.

The central probe agency is investigating the case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)