Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bombay High court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, who is the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

The Bench directed the BMC to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke by 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction alleged that the BMC is under pressure to delay the resignation since Rutuja Latke applied for her resignation on October 3.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal denied of being under any pressure from the Shinde-led government over accepting Rutuja Latke's resignation.

It is pertinent to note that the last date to file a nomination for the bypoll is October 14.

"The work is in progress and rules permit me to decide in 30 days. She applied for resignation on 3rd Oct. There is no question of any govt pressure," BMC Commissioner told ANI on the resignation of Rutuja Latke Uddhav Faction (Andheri East) by-poll candidate

Mahadeshwar while talking to ANI had said, "The Commissioner is under pressure while he is guiding us about the law, Latke has already submitted her one-month salary along with her resignation letter".

"They are purposely delaying the acceptance of the resignation but we have an option to go to court and get justice, the last date to file nomination is on October 14", he said.

Moreover, when Rutuja Latke was asked about reports of contact with the Shinde faction she said, "My husband was loyal to Uddhav Ji and our family is loyal to him only and if I will ever contest election then it will be for a symbol of "Marshal" only".

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rutuja Latke is a class 3 employee (clerk)of the civic body.

Earlier, ECI has given. "Marshal" symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction. (ANI)

