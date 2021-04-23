Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Nashik Oxygen leak incident in which 24 people lost their lives.

The court has asked the state government to file a reply on it.

As many as 24 people died in the oxygen tanker leakage incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday.

"Death toll rises to 24. There was no negligence by the Corporation. A high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident," said Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. (ANI)

