Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after reports that a bombshell was found a few hundred metres away from the official residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, police said.

The bombshell was reportedly found on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about 500-700 metres from the residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

Further details are awaited.

