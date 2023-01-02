Shivamogga, January 2: In a freak incident in Shivamogga on Saturday night, one person was killed in celebratory fire while the man who accidentally opened fire also died of a heart attack. The tragic incident took place during a private party organised to welcome the New Year.

According to a report in TOI, Manjunath Olekar, 67, was hosting a New Year party for his friends and family when Olekar reportedly planned to usher in the New Year with celebratory gunfire from his double barrel gun. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Himself Dead Inside Car in Ramnagar, Names BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and Five Others in Suicide Note

However, when he was readying to fire at 12am, he accidentally fired at one of the guests Vinay, 34, leaving him injured. Vinay was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday afternoon. Police said there were around 50 guests at the party. Uttar Pradesh: Three Members of Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Varanasi, Police Suspect Suicide

On seeing Vinay collapse in a pool of blood, Olekar was in shock after accidentally opening fire and died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

Vinay was a friend of Olekar’s son and was invited by him. Police said that they are verifying if Olekar had a licence for the gun.

Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar GK said that following the incident, Olekar went into shock and started gasping for breath and collapsed and died due to a heart attack. Olekar’s friends who used to attend his new year parties said that in the past also Olekar used to fire as the clock struck 12 on December 31.

