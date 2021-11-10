Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) Ahead of his trip to New Delhi on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 and is scheduled to meet several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects.

The Chief Minister, who is also likely to meet BJP national leadership during the visit, did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion.

"I'm leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will be meeting several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects, and will have a meeting with the Karnataka's legal team to review and discuss inter-state river disputes concerning both Krishna and Cauvery.

The CM said he is also scheduled to attend an all India conclave organised by a television channel, before returning to Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, "I have sought time.. I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don't know."

