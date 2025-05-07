Jammu, May 7 (PTI) The Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu city is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, it said on Wednesday, hours after 12 people were killed along the LoC in cross-border firing.

The 12 included four children, while 57 others were injured as the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) early Wednesday.

"In case of any eventuality, we are prepared. The beds have been put in place. Ventilators and monitors have been installed as part of the mini ICUs," Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital, Dr Virender Trisal, told reporters here.

"Not only are beds and wards operational, but all logistics including medicines are available," he said.

The GMC hospital, one of the biggest specialised medical institutions apart from AIIMS in Vijaypur in Samba, has kept over 200 beds ready.

It has also alerted the staff in the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua to deal with any type of eventuality.

On Wednesday, an intense shelling from across the border started shortly after Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians dead.

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district, which accounted for 12 civilian deaths.

