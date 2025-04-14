Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddique on Monday alleged that both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress were "playing with religion" in West Bengal for vote bank politics, with little concern for economic development.

Siddique, while addressing an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally at Ramlila Ground in Kolkata, alleged that the TMC was publicly staging protests against the Act, but, in reality, has entered into a "tacit understanding" with the BJP behind the facade.

"We vow to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act tooth and nail. We will take every step to thwart it. But while the TMC is making public posturing against the Act, they are not serious about opposing it.

"They seem to have a 'backdoor setting' (understanding) with the BJP. Some heavyweight TMC leaders have amassed property of thousands of acres of land. They don't want the welfare of ordinary people, including Muslims," he said.

The lone ISF MLA in West Bengal, elected from Bhangar assembly seat, alleged that the TMC has conspired to "hush up" the probe into the rape and murder of the woman medic of R G Kar Hospital, which shows "they have little concern for the ordinary people".

Urging people to remain on guard against a ploy to divide them along religious lines, Siddique said BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari are asking Hindus to remain united only to garner a slice of Hindu votes to come to power.

"However, after elections, they will not come to the aid of the common man, irrespective of his religious identity. BJP only says 'Hindu, Hindu' before the elections. Later, they forget everything.

"Otherwise, why did the BJP not take up the issue of justice for the RG Kar victim and stand beside the family when thousands of people hit the streets demanding justice? BJP's religion-based politics is also based on falsehood," he alleged.

Before the rally, ISF supporters clashed with the police in Bhangar while on their way to Kolkata. Their vehicles were stopped and they blocked the Basanti Highway, following which police dispersed them.

Siddique claimed several ISF activists were injured in the police action but law enforcers did not confirm this.

