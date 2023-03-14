Gurugram, Mar 14 (PTI) Nine friends were allegedly beaten up by a group of 20 bouncers at a club here following an altercation over dancing, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Dockyard club in sector 47 where the group had gathered for a birthday party.

Of the nine, two sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a private hospital here, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station.

Kuldeep, junior manager of the club, confirmed the incident but refused to share any details.

According to the police complaint filed by one Keshav, the group was on the dancefloor when a bouncer asked them to stop.

"Without any provocation, the bouncer started abusing and pushing us. When we asked him to stop, he called others and around 20 bouncers started beating us," Keshav said.

The group escaped from the club and once outside, one of them called a friend and asked him to come to the club.

When our friend arrived, the bouncers thrashed us again with sticks, Keshav said.

An FIR was registered against the bouncers under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Monday, police said.

“We have sought the CCTV footage of the club and the guilty will be arrested soon,” said inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of Sadar police station.

