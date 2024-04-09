New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Days after quitting the Congress, Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, met party president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday.

"Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh ji, who joined the BJP in New Delhi today, called on the BJP National President JP Nadda ji to seek his guidance and best wishes," Office of JP Nadda posted on X.

In a major blow to the Congress party, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Vijender Singh joined the BJP at an event held at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of the party's National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Singh asserted to 'serve people' after joining the BJP.

"I have joined the BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," he said.

The boxer-turned-politician had earlier in 2023 come in support of the protesting wrestlers who alleged sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

The Congress defector contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the grand old party's ticket against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha from the South Delhi constituency. (ANI)

