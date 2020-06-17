India News | Boy Dies of Coronavirus in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

With this, two persons have died due to the disease in Shamli district.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the boy, a resident of Banti Khera village, was being treated at Meerut medical college. He died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a ward boy of the district hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday following which the emergency ward of the hospital was sealed, officials said.

Kaur had on Tuesday said that the total number of recoveries in Muzaffarnagar stood at 115, while the active cases were 79.

