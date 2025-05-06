Patna (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 aspirants held a protest outside the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday. As the protesters entered the "restricted area", the police lathi-charged them.

Visuals from the scene showed police forcefully removing the women protesters from the area around the CM's house. The visuals also showed police personnel baton-charging male protesters. However, some allege that women protesters were also subjected to baton charging.

The protesters are demanding a resolution regarding discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results.

The protesters want the release of the supplementary results of the exam.

"Supplementary result should be released. Vacancies come again and again but the seats remain vacant. If the government has the supplementary result, then why is it not being released," a woman protester told ANI.

The issue at hand stems from the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination, for which 87,774 posts were advertised. However, only 66,000 results were declared, leaving 21,000 vacancies unexplained. Aspirants were particularly concerned after noticing that the published results included duplications, with one student appearing on three different lists.

At the time, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and heard their grievances, assuring them of issuing necessary instructions to relevant authorities.

The matter also reached the Supreme Court; however, the court refused to interfere and dismissed the plea that raised allegations regarding the BPSC preliminary examination. (ANI)

