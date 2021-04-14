New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday paid homage to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary and said he led the decisive struggle against centuries-old "ills of untouchability and discrimination".

Referring to the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution as Baba Saheb, Gandhi said Congress has always emphasised the establishment of an egalitarian society in accordance of Baba Saheb's dreams.

"In accordance with Baba Saheb's ideals, the Congress party has always emphasised the establishment of an egalitarian society in the country. He waged a decisive struggle against centuries of discrimination, untouchability and inequality," Gandhi said.

"Today, if even the weakest person, on the margins of the society, can reach the highest position of the country in a democratic manner then this is our biggest achievement in 73 years and is a true tribute to Baba Saheb's dreams and aspirations," the Congress president added.

She further said that today when the thinking of conservatism and discrimination is trying to weaken the society, the Congress party is always aware that every section of the country should progress equally and without discrimination.

"We all can together build a strong nation. This is the unshakable path of Baba Saheb," the Congress president concluded. (ANI)

