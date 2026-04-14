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In a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a surprising family anecdote involving his son, Aarav. The actor revealed that his son was left deeply unsettled by Vidya Balan’s haunting performance as Manjulika in the 2007 cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Despite being a psychological thriller that catapulted the careers of its leads, the film apparently left a lasting, fearful impression on Aarav during his childhood. ‘Controversy Ka Quota Khatam Ho Gaya’: Paresh Rawal Gets Candid About ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and Priyadarshan (LatestLY Exclusive).

How Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Traumatised Aarav Kumar

While the audience hailed Vidya Balan’s portrayal of a woman possessed by a vengeful spirit, the realism of her performance was too much for a young Aarav to handle. Speaking at the event, Akshay Kumar disclosed that his son was unable to separate the actress from her terrifying onscreen persona for over half a decade.

“I was talking to my son, and he told me, when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he was scared of Vidya Balan for six years,” Kumar shared in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

The actor further detailed how this fear manifested in real-life interactions. Whenever Balan visited the family home, Aarav’s reaction was one of avoidance rather than hospitality. “Whenever she came home, he refused to meet her, didn’t look into her eyes; he could see Manjulika in her. He had developed a problem with her,” Kumar added.

Aarav Kumars Lingering Fear Despite Reassurance

Despite the actor’s attempts to explain the mechanics of filmmaking and acting to his son, the psychological impact remained. Kumar noted that even consistent reassurance failed to break the "spell" of the character.

“I actually had to nurture him and tell him that she wasn’t Manjulika, she was Vidya, and she is a nice person,” Kumar explained. “But he was never convinced. For six years, she was scarred.”

Akshay Kumar Returns to Horror Comedy With ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The revelation comes as Akshay Kumar prepares for his latest collaboration with director Priyadarshan, titled Bhoot Bangla. During the event, Kumar was quick to distinguish his new project from the heavy psychological themes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

He described the upcoming film as a "horror fantasy" akin to a Disney production, aiming for a tone that is more accessible to children. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. When it starts, you can see she is possessed, and later learn that it’s a mental problem,” Kumar said, contrasting it with the more literal supernatural elements expected in Bhoot Bangla. Lara Dutta Thanks Akshay Kumar for Protecting Priyanka Chopra and Her During ‘Andaaz’ Shoot, Says ‘He Saw Two Young Girls and Never Took Advantage’.

With this new project, Kumar seems to be moving toward a lighter version of the genre, perhaps one that won't require six years of reassurance for his younger viewers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).