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A Kolkata-based senior interventional cardiologist, Dr PK Hazra, has landed in controversy after offering a INR 500 discount on consultation fees to patients who chant “Jai Shree Ram” at his clinic. The move, shared via a social media post, has triggered sharp criticism from the medical community and raised questions over professional ethics ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to reports, Dr Hazra announced that patients visiting his private chamber in Ballygunge Phari could avail a discount by scanning a “Jai Shree Ram” QR code or chanting the slogan. His consultation fee, which was earlier INR 2000, had already been reduced to INR 1500, and under this scheme, eligible patients would pay INR 1000. ‘Jai Shri Ram Bolega to Khana Milega’: Muslim Woman Asked to Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ to Get Free Food From NGO in Mumbai; Video Goes Viral.

Kolkata Doctor PK Hazra’s ‘Jai Shree Ram Discount’ Triggers Row

Kolkata, West Bengal: A doctor has posted on social media stating that any individual visiting him for a consultation and saying 'Jai Shri Ram' will receive an instant discount of ₹500 Doctor P.K. Hazra says, "... I have been observing free patient care for a long time, and I… pic.twitter.com/n7oJahLFWD — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal has taken serious note of the development, calling the offer a violation of medical ethics. In its notice to Hazra, the body stated, “Though in a democratic country, everyone has the right to belong to or support any political party of his or her own choice, discriminating a patient’s consultation fee, based on his or her religion or political affiliation, is absolutely against medical ethics and professional conduct.” The association has asked him to respond within three days, warning of action if he fails to do so. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Such a Crowd, Public Enthusiasm in My Rallies in State Was Not Even Witnessed in My Gujarat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Several doctors have also criticised the move, terming it “divisive” and against the core values of the medical profession. A senior doctor noted, “We all can have our own political affiliations. But this kind of move is discriminating against patients on grounds of political leanings or religious background.”

Responding to the backlash, Dr Hazra defended his decision, stating that the initiative was meant to support people aligned with his beliefs. “I have been observing free patient care for a long time, and I always had the intention to support the BJP mentally. There is nothing unethical or political slogan-based in it; it is purely a service initiative,” he said.

Hazra also clarified that those unwilling to participate could still access his long-running free clinic. The matter continues to stir debate, with many questioning whether personal beliefs should influence medical practice.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).