Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): The campus of Adani Vidya Mandir (AVM), Ahmedabad, came alive on Sunday as Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat addressed its students with a message of grit, values and hope.

Welcomed by Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and Shilin Adani, Trustee, the Governor was greeted with a Guard of Honour and traditional ceremony by the students, a release said.

Also Read | Canada Government Declares Bishnoi Gang Led by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi As Terrorist Organisation.

In a stirring address, the Governor told the young learners, "When children who work hard from an early age, remain free of vices, and decide to move forward -- no power in the world can stop them. For such children, new doors always open."

He reminded students that coming from a challenging background is never an obstacle for those who choose effort and integrity, citing the life journeys of great leaders like former US President Abraham Lincoln and former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as powerful examples of individuals who rose above hardship to leave their mark on the world.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Set Up Special Team To Hunt and Arrest Top TVK Leaders Over Tragedy at Vijay's Election Rally.

The Governor urged the children to live with simplicity and responsibility. He encouraged them to eat healthy, remain honest, and avoid choices that bring doubt, shame or fear.

Commending AVM's unique model of free, values-driven education, Acharya Devvrat praised the Adani Foundation for empowering underprivileged children to access India's top institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS.

His visit was part of AVM's Changemaker Series, which regularly brings eminent personalities to inspire students with their life journeys. In recent years, the school has hosted Nischal Narayana (Mathematics Genius, India's Youngest CA, June 2024), John Abraham (Actor, Producer & Social Worker, April 2024), Nilesh Desai (Director - SAC/ISRO, July 2023), Cynthia McCaffrey (Country Head, UNICEF, July 2023), and Safin Hasan (India's Youngest IPS Officer, December 2022).

Founded in 2008, AVM provides free, holistic education -- including tuition, books, uniforms, meals, extracurricular opportunities, and transportation facilities -- to first-generation learners. It stands as a beacon of hope, blending academic excellence with ethics, values, discipline, and social responsibility. The Adani Foundation runs four such Adani Vidya Mandir schools - in Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Surguja in Chhattisgarh, the release said

The Governor's inspiring words left the AVM community deeply motivated, reinforcing the belief that education rooted in values creates leaders who can shape the nation's future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)