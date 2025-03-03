Amaravati, March 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to bring about digital literacy to everyone in the state.

Reviewing people's perception and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the secretariat, the Chief Minister took stock of WhatsApp governance system, Mana Mitra, which enables people to procure documents through the messaging platform without the need to visit government offices.

"Every person in the state should become digitally literate. All the people in the state should be in a position to easily use WhatsApp governance," said Naidu in an official press release.

Observing that awareness on Mana Mitra is still low, the CM called upon District Collectors to take up the responsibility of popularising it.

Besides availing certain services through WhatsApp governance, Naidu noted that people can also lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, IT and RTGS secretary K Bhaskar informed the CM that presently 200 services are available on Mana Mitra and by the end of this month people can avail 350 services through this WhatsApp governance platform. Ultimately, the number of services provided on the platform will go up to 500, he added.

