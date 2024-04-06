Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): A British national was rescued safely by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), McLeodganj police and local trekkers from the Dhauladhar mountains in the Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said, "The search team has been looking for a British national since yesterday and today afternoon we got a wireless message that they have located the person. They have rescued him and the team and the British national are on their way back to McLeodgan. Some foot marks were seen towards the Indrahar pass."

She further said that the British national was found to be stranded on the way to Indrahar Pass.

"The rescue team stayed around the snow line yesterday night and today they took their onward journey from the snow line to Indarhar Pass. On the way to Indrahar Pass, the person was found to be stranded, but he is not injured. There are no such medical complications as reported as of now but after they reach the headquarters of McLeodganj, he will be subjected to a medical examination and we will look forward to whatever the doctor observes about his health and well-being," she further added.

The Kangra police got information from a local hotelier in McLeodganj that a British visitor who was staying in the hotel was supposed to come back in a day after trekking but he has not reported back. On the same information, the SDRF, local police and local trackers formed a team yesterday and the team left for the Indarhar Pass to locate the missing foreigner.

The team reached the snow line on Friday but due to low visibility and fresh snowfall in the area, they had to halt and finally they rescued the British national safely from the snowy mountains of Dhauladhar Range. (ANI)

